Glitch Instagram Stories 3
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
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Make your next vertical promo impossible to skip. This modern glitch Instagram Story template blends bold typography, a centered circular media frame, and duotone overlays with energetic scan bars and geometric accents. Seamless glitch transitions connect multiple images into a cohesive slideshow, ideal for product highlights, event teasers, and brand announcements. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and overlays let you match your identity in seconds. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, it delivers a crisp, tech-forward aesthetic that commands attention and drives engagement.
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