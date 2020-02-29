Glitch Instagram Stories 3

Make your next vertical promo impossible to skip. This modern glitch Instagram Story template blends bold typography, a centered circular media frame, and duotone overlays with energetic scan bars and geometric accents. Seamless glitch transitions connect multiple images into a cohesive slideshow, ideal for product highlights, event teasers, and brand announcements. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and overlays let you match your identity in seconds. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, it delivers a crisp, tech-forward aesthetic that commands attention and drives engagement.