Glitch Instagram Stories 18

Launch a bold, techy story with glitch transitions, RGB split effects, and a striking angled title banner. This vertical promo template is perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok and Shorts. Add your media, headline, subtitle and CTA, then fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Dynamic slice reveals and UI‑style accents keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Ideal for product launches, sales, event teasers, app previews and brand announcements.