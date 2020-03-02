Glitch Instagram Stories 4

Make your vertical promos pop with a neon grid slideshow powered by bold glitch effects. This story video template features a clean two-column media layout, vivid glowing accents, and a dedicated title area for your message. Ideal for fast product highlights, brand teasers, or quick announcements, it keeps attention with energetic motion and digital polish. Replace images and text, tweak colors and fonts, and export a high-impact 9:16 video ready for Stories and Reels. Modern, techy, and versatile—perfect for turning everyday content into a striking, scroll-stopping feature.