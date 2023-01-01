Glitch Instagram Stories 20

Turn your vertical stories into eye-catching promos with a neon glitch, cyberpunk look. This energetic story video features bold titles, vibrant color tints, and UI-style accents layered over your images. Glitch distortions, RGB splits, scanlines and kinetic typography create a modern digital vibe that stands out in feeds. Easily customize fonts, colors, overlays and text to match your brand, and swap in photos to showcase products, events or announcements. Ideal for fast social promos that demand attention.