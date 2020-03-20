Glitch Instagram Stories 19

Make your vertical promos pop with a fast, glitch-driven story. This template blends neon gradients, bold titles, and seamless slideshow transitions with a clear CTA button. Customize text, fonts, colors, and three full‑screen images to tease a product, event, or brand moment. Energetic motion, digital accents, and stylish overlays keep attention on your message from start to finish. Perfect for social stories and short, punchy ads.