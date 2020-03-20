Make your next story impossible to skip. Glitch Instagram Stories 16 delivers an energetic glitch Instagram story promo in a vertical 9:16 format. Showcase products or announcements with bold futuristic typography, diagonal panels, and crisp digital distortion. Swap in your own photos or video across multiple slides, update the headline and supporting copy, and fine‑tune colors and overlays to match your brand. Optional arrow and accent lines add a clear call to action. Perfect for tech, fashion, music, and lifestyle campaigns when you need an eye‑catching, on‑trend look that moves fast.