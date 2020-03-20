Glitch Instagram Stories 17

Make your next vertical story pop with a bold, glitch-driven promo. This template fuses digital distortion, RGB splits, and sliding panels to transition through your visuals while keeping a clean, centered headline and URL in focus. Customize text, colors, fonts, and three full-screen media scenes to spotlight products, events, or announcements. The energetic pacing, neon accents, and modern UI details deliver a tech-forward aesthetic perfect for branding, ads, and quick highlights. Effortless to edit and optimized for story placements, it’s your go-to for fast, eye-catching results.