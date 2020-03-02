Glitch Instagram Stories 8

Make your vertical promos pop with a bold, glitch-driven Instagram Story design. This template blends striking headline banners, dynamic split-screen imagery, and seamless distortion transitions for a high-impact look. Easily customize images, headline, subtitle and a clear call-to-action while keeping a cohesive dark, gradient-tinted aesthetic. Perfect for product drops, event teasers, or brand highlights, it’s optimized for 9:16 stories and reels. Dial in overlay and element colors to match your brand and keep viewers hooked with fast, energetic motion. Build attention-grabbing story ads in minutes—no design experience required.