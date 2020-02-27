Glitch Instagram Stories 1 - Vertical

Make an impact with a vertical story promo built for speed and style. This template blends modern glitch effects, digital distortion, and seamless transitions over full-screen images. Add bold headlines, supporting text, and a website or CTA, while HUD-like icons and a bouncing arrow guide viewers. Perfect for product promos, branding, and social video ads across Instagram, TikTok, and more. Adjust colors, fonts, overlays, and images to match your identity and turn attention into action.