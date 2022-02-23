Glitch Instagram Stories 1 - Post

Make your next social post stand out with a bold, glitch-driven story promo. This template blends digital distortion, RGB split, and scanning bars with clean, futuristic typography. Drop in up to three images or videos, add your headline, subtitle, and a call-to-action, and fine‑tune colors and overlays to match your brand. Optimized for square, vertical, and 4:5 feeds, it’s ideal for fast product highlights, announcements, and tech‑forward branding. Seamless transitions and energetic pacing keep viewers engaged from first frame to last.