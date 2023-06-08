Glitch Instagram Stories 29 - Post
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
738exports
Turn your vertical stories into high-impact promos with a cyberpunk glitch aesthetic. This dynamic template features a centered media panel, bold headings, and space for details and a URL—ideal for sales and quick offers. Warped grids, scanlines, and RGB splits deliver an edgy, futuristic vibe while clean typography keeps messages clear. Easily swap images, edit text, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Perfect for fast-moving story ads that stand out and drive action.
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