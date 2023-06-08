Glitch Instagram Stories 21 - Post

Make your social stories pop with a high‑energy glitch aesthetic. This vertical promo pairs bold titles with a neon, cyberpunk vibe, complete with RGB splits, scanlines, and a UI‑style grid. Showcase visuals across multiple scenes, add a compelling headline, subhead, and a clear CTA or URL. Fine‑tune the background, border, grid and element colors, and set matching fonts to lock in your branding. Perfect for fashion, tech, lifestyle and more—anytime you want a modern, digital edge that grabs attention fast.