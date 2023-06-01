Glitch Instagram Stories 27 - Post
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 3 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
320exports
Make your social Story stand out with a neon glitch cyberpunk promo. This vertical template blends bold typography, RGB distortion, scanlines, and a glowing media frame to spotlight your visuals. Showcase multiple images in a smooth slideshow, reinforce your message with a clear CTA button, and tailor the look with easy color controls. Perfect for sales, product drops, events, and brand announcements, it delivers high-energy impact in seconds. Swap images, adjust text, and launch a striking, on-brand story ad that grabs attention and drives action.
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