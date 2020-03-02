Glitch Instagram Stories 11
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
370exports
Create eye-catching story promos with a fast glitch aesthetic. This vertical 9:16 design pairs bold typography, a clean CTA button, and dark overlays for perfect readability over your images. Dynamic slice/glitch transitions keep attention while decorative accents add a tech vibe. Swap in your photos, edit headlines and details, adjust overlay colors, and you’re ready to share. Ideal for product teasers, brand highlights, and quick announcements across story placements.
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