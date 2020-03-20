Glitch Instagram Stories 14
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 4 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
678exports
Turn heads with a dynamic, glitch-driven Instagram Story. This vertical promo template combines energetic distortion effects with clean, minimal frames, bold typography, and a built-in CTA button. Drop in your images, tweak colors and copy, and you’re ready to showcase products, offers, or brand messages in seconds. The sequential media flow feels like a mini slideshow, while the digital style and seamless transitions keep viewers engaged. Perfect for quick social ads, teasers, and announcements where impact matters and clarity counts.
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