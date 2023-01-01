Glitch Instagram Stories 22
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 3 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
5.3Kexports
Turn your stories into a standout promo with a cyberpunk glitch aesthetic. This vertical template combines bold typography, neon gradients, and animated distortion to deliver eye-catching results. Easily replace images across multiple slides, edit headlines and secondary lines, and fine-tune colors, overlays, and border thickness. A central triangle frame and decorative motion accents keep the focus on your message. Perfect for creative campaigns, product drops, and brand teasers on Instagram Stories and other vertical platforms.
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