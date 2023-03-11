Glow Glitch Title 6

Make your message pop with a high-energy neon glitch motion title. This transparent overlay features a bold, rounded banner and a sleek pill badge, brought to life with crisp glitch artifacts and glowing gradients. Ideal for intros, promos, events, tech content, and streams, it drops cleanly over any footage. Easily customize both text lines, choose your font, and adjust project colors to match your brand. The fast, modern animation adds impact without overwhelming your visuals, delivering a stylish, professional finish in seconds.