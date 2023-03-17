Glow Glitch Title 9

Give your videos an electrifying edge with a neon glitch motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a glowing rectangular frame, and energetic glitch artifacts for a crisp, modern digital look. Perfect for intros, chapters, promos, and overlays in presentations or social content. Easily customize the text, font, and colors to match your brand. The centered layout and vibrant gradient glow keep focus on your message while quick, glitchy reveals add punch. Drop it over footage and level up your edits in seconds.