Glow Glitch Title 2

Give your video a sharp, modern edge with a neon glitch motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography framed by luminous gradient bars and driven by energetic, techy animation. It’s perfect for intros, chapter openers, or standout titles in promos and presentations. Customize headline and subtext, pick your fonts, and adjust project colors to match your brand. The clean centered layout and reflective floor effect keep attention on your message while the glitch artifacts add attitude and pace. Drop it over any footage for instant polish.