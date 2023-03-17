Glow Glitch Title 8

Make your message pop with a neon glitch motion title overlay. This energetic design features bold typography, RGB split accents, glowing frames, and a slick scanning bar—all on a transparent background. Ideal for intros, promos, events, YouTube, and streams, it delivers fast, modern kinetic typography that grabs attention instantly. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Add a cutting-edge, digital edge to your video with a clean centered layout and punchy, glitch-driven motion that looks great in any edit.