Glow Glitch Title 1

Create striking motion titles with a modern neon-glitch aesthetic. This transparent overlay frames your headline inside a glowing rectangle, accented by scanning bars and rhythmic, kinetic typography. The clean, minimal layout is perfect for intros, promos, slideshows, and event videos. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage thanks to the alpha background. With energetic glitch effects, bold type, and a vibrant gradient glow, this title delivers instant impact while staying elegant and versatile.