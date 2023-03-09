Glow Glitch Title 5

Bring a modern, high-energy edge to your videos with a neon glitch motion title overlay. This transparent, centered banner packs bold typography, luminous trims and scanning sweeps for instant impact. Ideal for promos, intros, event videos, slideshows and live streams, it’s fast to customize with your own text, font and colors. Glitch artifacts, glow accents and a sleek digital banner structure keep your visuals fresh and on-brand. Drop it over footage to command attention and keep pacing tight without obscuring your content.