Glow Glitch Title 4

Add punchy, modern titles to any video with this neon-glitch lower third. The transparent overlay features a glowing rounded rectangle banner, energetic slice and scan distortions, and a clean two-line layout for headline and subtitle. A vibrant gradient and RGB split deliver a high-impact digital vibe while staying versatile for intros, promos, streams, and presentations. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for instant style.