Glow Glitch Title 4
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
991exports
Add punchy, modern titles to any video with this neon-glitch lower third. The transparent overlay features a glowing rounded rectangle banner, energetic slice and scan distortions, and a clean two-line layout for headline and subtitle. A vibrant gradient and RGB split deliver a high-impact digital vibe while staying versatile for intros, promos, streams, and presentations. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for instant style.
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