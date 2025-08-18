Menu
Heatmap Thermal 1
Created by kalinichev
7exports
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
Step into a world of bold expression with our Playful Stickers slide template. Vibrant colors dance alongside dynamic shapes, while playful stickers set the scene for your story. Customize this multipurpose video with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to craft a captivating horizontal narrative that's ready to capture hearts and minds on any display.
