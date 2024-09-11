en
Industrial 3D Metal Intro

Templates
/
Intro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Industrial
Engineering
Metal
3D Motion Graphics
Architecture & Construction
More details
Industrial 3D Metal Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
kalinichev profile image
Created by kalinichev
8exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing a razor-sharp 3D logo animation where precision meets industrial chic. Watch as gleaming gears interlock, unveiling your brand with an impactful twist. Tailor the Industrial 3D Metal Intro template with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for that robust metallic introduction your content deserves. Elevate your visual game across any platform and let your brand tell a story of strength and innovation.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Cinematic Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Reveal
Edit
By Romabox
10s
5
2
12
Paint peeling cinematic logo reveal with particle and fog effects. Who can be turned on-off manually or change their color.
Gearworks Unveiled Original theme video
Gearworks Unveiled
Edit
By kalinichev
13s
5
6
6
Uncover the hidden world of intricate machinery as gears come to life in a mesmerizing display. Experience the anticipation building with each turn, leading to the grand finale - a stunning logo reveal that captures the essence of precision craftsmanship and mechanical ingenuity.
Smartphone Deconstruct Reveal Original theme video
Smartphone Deconstruct Reveal
Edit
By re4ee
8s
3
2
8
Step into the future of brand identity with our Smartphone Deconstruct reveal template. Watch as a cascade of particles coalesces to unveil your logo on a sleek smartphone screen. Customize the colors to align with your brand, creating a polished, ready-to-publish video that showcases your logo in a modern, tech-savvy setting. Ideal for YouTube intros or your next big presentation.
Digital Biometric Unveiling Original theme video
Digital Biometric Unveiling
Edit
By kalinichev
12s
2
3
4
Step into the realm of advanced technology with the HUD Access Technology Intro. This powerful template combines futuristic elements with sleek visuals to create an engaging and stylish introduction. Watch as a fingerprint scanning animation takes center stage, symbolizing secure access. With a touch of elegance, the template then unlocks, revealing your logo in a seamless and captivating manner. Perfect for tech-related presentations, security-related videos, or any project that requires a modern and sophisticated touch, this template leaves a lasting impression on your audience.
Cyber Nexus Original theme video
Cyber Nexus
Edit
By kalinichev
12s
2
3
6
Dive into the realm of advanced technology with the Cyber Nexus. This futuristic template combines cutting-edge visuals with a sleek HUD design theme to create an immersive and captivating logo reveal. Watch as intricate lines, grids, and digital elements converge, forming a dynamic backdrop for your logo to emerge. With its sci-fi-inspired aesthetics and sleek animations, this template sets the stage for a modern and technologically advanced introduction. Perfect for tech companies, software launches, or any project that demands a futuristic touch, this template leaves a lasting impression on your audience.
Luxury Car Reveal Original theme video
Luxury Car Reveal
Edit
By MissMotion
10s
5
3
8
Introducing that hint of luxury to your brand's reveal, our Luxury Car Reveal template elegantly unfurls a metallic cloth to dramatically present your logo. Customize this extravagant animation with your colors, fonts, and tagline to forge a connection that embeds grandeur in the memories of your audience. Wrap your identity in sophistication and make every introduction an event, perfect for intros, outros, or a statement video on many platforms.
Pure Gold Reveal Original theme video
Pure Gold Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
11s
5
3
12
Introducing the mesmerizing Pure Gold Reveal is a stunning and opulent visual experience that embodies elegance, prestige, and luxury. The shards of gold start to dance and swirl, creating a mesmerizing choreography that highlights the elegance of the logo's design. This dynamic logo animation is crafted to captivate your audience's attention and leave a lasting impression. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Golden Glitter Reveal Original theme video
Golden Glitter Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
13s
7
3
10
Introducing our Golden Glitter Reveal template, an elegant way to showcase your brand. Watch as golden glitter particles gracefully descend, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates viewers. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
