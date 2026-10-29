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Orbitwrap 2 Post - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 2 - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 video · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Motion title
Event promo
Ribbon
3D motion graphics
8exports
rating
Make announcements impossible to miss with a bold 3D ribbon typography title. A central image or clip anchors the scene while colorful ribbons orbit to showcase your headline and details. Clean, high‑contrast design keeps text readable, and a pill‑shaped CTA drives action. Perfect for event promotions, live programming, launches, or quick teasers on social feeds. Easily swap media, edit lines, adjust colors, and add music. The smooth, energetic motion and neon‑on‑dark palette deliver instant impact and a premium, modern look.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us