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Orbitwrap 2 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 2 - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Promo
Motion title
Event promo
Ribbon
8exports
rating
Make your announcements impossible to miss with a bold 3D ribbon title wrapped around a central media card. This vertical design blends vibrant, neon‑style colors, smooth motion, and clear CTAs—perfect for event promos, livestream announcements, and product drops. Customize multiple headlines, details, and a button, then swap in your own image or video to match your brand. The centered layout and diagonal ribbon sweeps create eye‑catching depth that performs in social feeds and story placements.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us