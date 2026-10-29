Orbitwrap 2 - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8exports
Make your announcements impossible to miss with a bold 3D ribbon title wrapped around a central media card. This vertical design blends vibrant, neon‑style colors, smooth motion, and clear CTAs—perfect for event promos, livestream announcements, and product drops. Customize multiple headlines, details, and a button, then swap in your own image or video to match your brand. The centered layout and diagonal ribbon sweeps create eye‑catching depth that performs in social feeds and story placements.
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