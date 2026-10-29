Orbitwrap 3 - Vertical

Make your announcement impossible to miss with a sleek vertical motion title powered by interlocked 3D ribbons. This minimal, high-contrast design spotlights a bold headline, with space for supporting details and a clear call-to-action. Customize fonts, colors and ribbon shading to match your brand in seconds. Smooth rotation and clean 3D motion graphics create modern polish without distraction, perfect for events, launches, and promos across Reels, Stories, and Shorts. Deliver a striking, on-brand message fast—no complex editing required.