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Orbitwrap 3 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 3 - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 16 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Promo
Event promo
Ribbon
6exports
rating
Make your announcement impossible to miss with a sleek vertical motion title powered by interlocked 3D ribbons. This minimal, high-contrast design spotlights a bold headline, with space for supporting details and a clear call-to-action. Customize fonts, colors and ribbon shading to match your brand in seconds. Smooth rotation and clean 3D motion graphics create modern polish without distraction, perfect for events, launches, and promos across Reels, Stories, and Shorts. Deliver a striking, on-brand message fast—no complex editing required.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us