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Orbitwrap 3 - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 3

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 17 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Event promo
Ribbon
Promo
7exports
rating
Make your announcement impossible to miss with a bold 3D ribbon centerpiece and clean, modern typography. This versatile motion title is perfect for event promos, launches, premieres, or brand announcements. Smooth, rotating ribbon loops command attention while your headline and key details stay crystal clear. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity, and set the tone with any soundtrack. The dark, vibrant look and balanced, symmetrical layout make it ideal for social clips, trailers, and hero banners. Deliver a premium, high-impact message in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us