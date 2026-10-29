Orbitwrap 1

Make an entrance with a bold 3D motion title framed by swirling ribbon bands. This design centers your headline while vivid, neon-inspired ribbons orbit to add depth and energy. Perfect for intros, chapters, and announcements that demand attention. Easily customize colors for ribbons and text, switch fonts to fit your brand, and fine‑tune shading with a dedicated tint control. Smooth, fluid animation keeps your message clear and legible while delivering a premium 3D look. Ideal whenever you need a modern, design‑forward title that’s fast to customize and unforgettable on screen.