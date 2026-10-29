Fire intro
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Orbitwrap 1 - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 1

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Ribbon
Bold
Rotation
8exports
rating
Make an entrance with a bold 3D motion title framed by swirling ribbon bands. This design centers your headline while vivid, neon-inspired ribbons orbit to add depth and energy. Perfect for intros, chapters, and announcements that demand attention. Easily customize colors for ribbons and text, switch fonts to fit your brand, and fine‑tune shading with a dedicated tint control. Smooth, fluid animation keeps your message clear and legible while delivering a premium 3D look. Ideal whenever you need a modern, design‑forward title that’s fast to customize and unforgettable on screen.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us