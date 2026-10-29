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Ribbon 3D Typography Title 1 - Post - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 1 - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Bold
Ribbon
Event promo
7exports
rating
Make your announcement impossible to miss with a bold 3D ribbon motion title. Vivid neon bands swirl around a centered headline while clear fields for date, time, location and a call‑to‑action keep details front and center. Customize multiple text lines, switch fonts, and rebrand ribbon and background colors in seconds. The energetic, portrait layout is perfect for social posts, openers and quick promos. If you need a modern, high‑contrast look with depth and motion, this template delivers.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us