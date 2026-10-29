Orbitwrap 1 - Vertical

Make your announcement impossible to miss with bold 3D ribbon motion titles in a vertical format. This template spotlights a centered headline with supporting details while colorful bands swirl around it for eye‑catching depth. Perfect for event promos, intros, and social stories, it features energetic yet fluid motion, strong legibility, and a modern, editorial vibe. Customize multiple text lines, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune background, shape, and text colors—including ribbon shading—for a precise brand fit. Ideal for quick, high‑impact reveals on mobile where attention matters most.