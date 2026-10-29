Orbitwrap 6
00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Make your headline impossible to miss with a sleek 3D ribbon motion title. A twisting ribbon carries bold typography through the frame, set against a dark, minimal backdrop with neon-accented color options. Smooth swirl animation and refined 3D motion graphics deliver a premium, contemporary look. Customize multiple text lines, switch fonts, and adjust background and ribbon colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter titles, and announcements where clarity and impact matter.
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