Orbitwrap 6 - Vertical

Make a bold statement with a vertical motion title powered by flowing 3D ribbons. Customize the headline and supporting lines, swap fonts, and tailor the color palette across ribbons, text, and background to match your brand. Smooth, energetic motion and a clean dark canvas focus attention on your message, ideal for announcements, product drops, campaign teasers, or social ads. An optional audio track lets you set the vibe. Optimized for stories and reels, this template delivers modern 3D motion graphics with punchy typography that stops the scroll and drives engagement.