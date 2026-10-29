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Ribbon 3D Typography Title 6 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 6 - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Story video
3D motion graphics
Ribbon
Swirl
6exports
rating
Make a bold statement with a vertical motion title powered by flowing 3D ribbons. Customize the headline and supporting lines, swap fonts, and tailor the color palette across ribbons, text, and background to match your brand. Smooth, energetic motion and a clean dark canvas focus attention on your message, ideal for announcements, product drops, campaign teasers, or social ads. An optional audio track lets you set the vibe. Optimized for stories and reels, this template delivers modern 3D motion graphics with punchy typography that stops the scroll and drives engagement.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us