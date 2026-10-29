Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Orbitwrap 4 - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 4

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 11 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Ribbon
Intro
Bold
7exports
rating
Make an impact with a bold 3D motion title. Spiraling ribbon bands sweep around a centered headline to create depth and energy, while clean typography keeps your message clear. Customize ribbon, text, and background colors, choose your fonts, and add optional audio for extra punch. Ideal for intros, promos, announcements, and social posts, this modern design blends sleek minimalism with neon-friendly accents to grab attention instantly. Smooth camera drift and a helical swirl add motion without clutter, so your headline stays the star.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Sales Titles 2
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Sales Titles 2 Original preset video
Corner Shout 2
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Corner Shout 2 Original preset video
Dispersion Typography 1
By Promak
Edit
00:10
Dispersion Typography 1 Original preset video
Quantum Ribbons
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Quantum Ribbons Original Theme preset video
Radiant Chrome 2
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:10
Radiant Chrome 2 Original preset video
Trendy Kinetic Title 1
By motiondrum
Edit
00:10
Trendy Kinetic Title 1 Original preset video
Luminous Gradient Title 3
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:10
Luminous Gradient Title 3 Original preset video
Neon Retro Typography 1
By hushahir
Edit
00:09
Neon Retro Typography 1 Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us