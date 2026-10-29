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Orbitwrap 4 - Post - Original - Poster image

Orbitwrap 4 - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Ribbon
Floating motion
3D motion graphics
6exports
rating
Make a statement with a bold, ribbon‑driven motion title. Flowing 3D bands frame your central headline while crisp supporting text delivers key details. Customize fonts, headline and sublines, and dial in vivid ribbon and text colors to match your brand. Smooth, floating motion and layered depth keep the message readable and impactful. Perfect for eye‑catching promos, announcements, and short openers where clarity and style matter. Fast to edit, powerful on social feeds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us