Slant Bold 3 - Vertical
00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 1 video · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
8exports
Make bold, vertical announcements that pop. This motion title template combines oversized typography, flat design shapes, and a lively slanted media panel for instant impact. Vibrant colors, a clear call‑to‑action, and playful iconography keep your message front and center on mobile. Customize text, fonts, colors, and media to match your brand. Perfect as a story video, quick promo, or animated poster to spotlight events, welcomes, and updates. With smooth slide‑ins, subtle bounce, and continuous motion, your visuals stay engaging from start to finish.
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