Slant Bold 3
00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Make your headline the hero with this energetic motion title. Bold typography, flat design and neon colors command attention while a horizontal media panel adds context. Staggered, punchy text animations and subtle bounces keep the pace lively. Multiple text fields make it easy to add details, and flexible color controls adapt to any brand. Perfect for event announcements, promos and quick call‑to‑action cards across social or video.
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