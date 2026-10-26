Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Slant Bold 3 - Original - Poster image

Slant Bold 3

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Flat design
Event promo
Promo
9exports
rating
Make your headline the hero with this energetic motion title. Bold typography, flat design and neon colors command attention while a horizontal media panel adds context. Staggered, punchy text animations and subtle bounces keep the pace lively. Multiple text fields make it easy to add details, and flexible color controls adapt to any brand. Perfect for event announcements, promos and quick call‑to‑action cards across social or video.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Pop Lower Thirds 25
By themediastock
Edit
00:08
Pop Lower Thirds 25 Original preset video
Trendy Typography Scene 3
By MotionPro
Edit
4K
00:10
Trendy Typography Scene 3 Original preset video
Poster Frenzy 5
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:08
Poster Frenzy 5 Original preset video
Dynamic Promo Slide 6
By Artstyle
Edit
00:08
Dynamic Promo Slide 6 Original preset video
Bold Title 34
By themediastock
Edit
4K
00:06
Bold Title 34 Original preset video
Boxed Bold Title 9
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Boxed Bold Title 9 Original preset video
Arrow Dynamic Title 4
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Arrow Dynamic Title 4 Original preset video
PopLine Quotes 12
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:06
PopLine Quotes 12 Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us