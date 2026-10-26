Slant Bold 1

Make bold statements fast with a clean, flat-design motion title built for modern promos and announcements. Oversized typography, angled banner strips, and a circular badge keep attention on your message, while two media placeholders let you add photos or video for context. Customize multiple text fields, switch fonts, and retheme colors in seconds. Energetic slide-ins and staggered builds create a crisp, editorial feel that reads clearly on any screen. Perfect for social posts, short ads, in‑store screens, chapter openers, and brand updates.