Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Stretched Titles Animation Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Slant Bold 1

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Flat design
Rounded rectangle
Slide-in
14exports
rating
Make bold statements fast with a clean, flat-design motion title built for modern promos and announcements. Oversized typography, angled banner strips, and a circular badge keep attention on your message, while two media placeholders let you add photos or video for context. Customize multiple text fields, switch fonts, and retheme colors in seconds. Energetic slide-ins and staggered builds create a crisp, editorial feel that reads clearly on any screen. Perfect for social posts, short ads, in‑store screens, chapter openers, and brand updates.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Unique Clean Stories 18
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Unique Clean Stories 18 Original preset video
Trendy Typography Scene 8
By MotionPro
Edit
4K
00:10
Trendy Typography Scene 8 Original preset video
Sliding Text Animation 6
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:08
Sliding Text Animation 6 Original preset video
Dynamic Promo Slide 6
By Artstyle
Edit
00:08
Dynamic Promo Slide 6 Original preset video
Pop Lower Thirds 10
By themediastock
Edit
00:07
Pop Lower Thirds 10 Original preset video
Monochrome Typography 4
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Monochrome Typography 4 Original preset video
Slide Zone 13
By themediastock
Edit
4K
00:15
Slide Zone 13 Black Friday preset video
Tiltline 9
By HannaDarling
Edit
4K
00:06
Tiltline 9 Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us