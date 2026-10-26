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Slant Bold 4 - Original - Poster image

Slant Bold 4

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Rounded rectangle
Slide-in
Flat design
9exports
rating
Make your announcement impossible to miss with this bold motion title. Oversized typography, flat-color panels, and circular accents draw instant attention, while staggered slide-ins keep the pacing energetic. Add your own copy, swap fonts and colors, and drop in a couple of images or clips to reinforce your message. Perfect for quick promos, product callouts, events, and brand statements, this clean asymmetric layout ensures maximum readability and impact across social feeds and widescreen formats.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us