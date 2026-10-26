Slant Bold 4 - Vertical

Make bold vertical promos that pop. This template pairs oversized typography with clean, sliding panels and two image tiles for instant impact. Rounded-rectangle cards, pill highlights and a punchy burst badge guide attention to your key messages. The flat, minimal design keeps branding crisp and adaptable, while vibrant accents ensure strong readability on Stories, Reels and Shorts. Easily customize text, swap images, adjust colors and fonts, and add your own audio. Perfect for quick announcements, product highlights and limited-time offers where words lead and visuals support.