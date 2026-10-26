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Stretched Titles Animation Title 4 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Slant Bold 4 - Vertical

00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Bold
Promo
Story video
Rounded rectangle
Slide-in
8exports
rating
Make bold vertical promos that pop. This template pairs oversized typography with clean, sliding panels and two image tiles for instant impact. Rounded-rectangle cards, pill highlights and a punchy burst badge guide attention to your key messages. The flat, minimal design keeps branding crisp and adaptable, while vibrant accents ensure strong readability on Stories, Reels and Shorts. Easily customize text, swap images, adjust colors and fonts, and add your own audio. Perfect for quick announcements, product highlights and limited-time offers where words lead and visuals support.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us