Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Sleek Show Starter - Vertical
Created by KD_motion
26exports
5 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
16videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Grab your audience’s attention from the very start with the multi-screen Sleek Show Starter template. This features smooth transitions and striking typography to launch your show or presentation in style. Fully customizable, from fonts to videos, it’s the perfect way to deliver a polished and cohesive narrative.
Similar templates
Best of KD_motion
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
10
8
Vertical Short Stomp Opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
By mhakmal07
6s
21
18
10
Simple and effective stomp animation video! you can background easily with your photo or video product.
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
13
12
Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Vertical is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
By Goldenmotion
6s
26
15
9
Vertical Fast Flipping Stomp 2 is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated template.
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
15
9
Vertical Fast Flipping Stomp is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your Instagram, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
22
11
6
Introduce your brand with a dynamic twist using the Fast Photo Ident. A gallery of your chosen images zips into focus, creating your logo in a vibrant puzzle. The final touch? A glossy sheen that sweeps over, guaranteeing a polished finish. This template is perfect for intros or standalones, leaving room for your tagline and personalized colors.
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
11
11
Dynamic & fast stomp is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
By Goldenmotion
5s
23
11
10
Vertical Short Fast Stomp is a fast and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations, and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your Instagram, YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions, and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help