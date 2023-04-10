Glitch Grungy Title - Vertical

Make your titles hit hard with a gritty, analog-inspired design. This kinetic motion title blends glitch distortion, film grain and textured paper for a bold monochrome look. Stacked text layouts, stencil-style edges and paint-like reveals give your message attitude and presence. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and edgy brand moments. Fully customizable fonts and colors let you match your identity while keeping that raw, high-contrast grunge vibe.