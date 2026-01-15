Try for free
Brand Pulse Intro - Square

Templates
/
Outro
Square
6-15s
Search
Outline
Simple
Logo Animation
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Brand Pulse Intro - Square - Original - Poster image
KloneDike profile image
Created by KloneDike
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the stage for your content with our dynamic Brand Pulse Intro template. This high-energy creation pulses with bold transitions and rhythmic editing, perfect for promos or presentations. Customize with your logo, tagline and more to match your brand's heartbeat. Make every opening a showstopper and captivate audiences with a cinematic flair that's ready to publish. Get ready, your brand is about to make waves!
Edit
Similar templates
Best of KloneDike
Magnify Brand Reveal- Square Original theme video
Magnify Brand Reveal- Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
5
4
14
Zoom in and spell out success with this Magnify Brand Reveal. A digital magnifying glass highlights a search for excellence before revealing your unique logo and tagline. Tailor-make the reveal with your text options, fonts, and brand colors to create a piece that resonates with your audience. Ideal for multipurpose content, leave a lasting impression with this dynamic search-to-reveal animation.
Snappy Search Intro - Square Original theme video
Snappy Search Intro - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
10s
7
4
28
Step into the digital age with our Snappy Search Intro template, where speed meets sleek design. Perfect for the tech-savvy, this framed video mimics a rapid search engine, swiftly unveiling your logo and tagline. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors for a tailor-made reveal that's polished, fast-paced, and perfect for YouTube creators, digital marketers, and tech brands looking to leave a memorable first impression.
Search Bar Intro - Square Original theme video
Search Bar Intro - Square
Edit
By Smaille
13s
21
10
13
Create a compelling narrative for your brand with our Search Bar Intro template. As the typewriter effect completes a search query, anticipation mounts until your logo heralds your brand's prominence. Geared for digital platforms and businesses, this reveal ensures your introduction is modern, sophisticated, and unforgettable. Tailor it with your own video, image, and thematic colors for maximum effect.
Clean Search Reveal - Square Original theme video
Clean Search Reveal - Square
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
16
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
Scan Search Unveil - Square Sky theme video
Scan Search Unveil - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
4
12
Elevate your digital identity with a captivating Scan Search Unveil straight out of a tech visionary’s dream. With every sweep of the magnifying glass, feel the anticipation build until your 3D logo emerges, clear and commanding. This ready-to-publish video can be customized with your colors, text, and fonts for a truly unique branding or product launch experience on any display.
Simple Search Intro - Square Original theme video
Simple Search Intro - Square
Edit
By Smaille
8s
6
4
18
Introduce your brand with a sleek digital twist! Our Simple Search Intro template guides viewers through a modern search bar animation, arriving at a polished logo reveal. This video is perfect for websites, apps, and social media branding. Tailor text, fonts, colors, and logo to fit your brand's vibe. Dive into a professional video experience, ready to leave a lasting impression where innovation meets digital precision.
Sleek Search Intro - Square Dark Night theme video
Sleek Search Intro - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
7
4
13
Set the digital stage with our Sleek Search Intro template. Transform the way you introduce your brand through a crisp 3D animation where a search bar leads the way to your logo's big reveal. This sleek and modern template offers customized text, fonts, and colors, making it perfect for tech intros, website headers, or digital marketing campaigns that aim to impress and engage.
Web Search Unveil - Square Original theme video
Web Search Unveil - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
2
4
22
Introduce your brand with a digital flair using our high-energy Web Search Unveil template. As if plucked from a dynamic web search, your logo emerges in a sleek, professional fashion. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors, this is perfect for promos, presentations, and branding excellence on all screens.
