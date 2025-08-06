Try for free
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Outline Glow Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
Portrait
Neon
Gloss
Glow
Outline
Elegant
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
More details
Outline Glow Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
KloneDike profile image
Created by KloneDike
7exports
5 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1audio
Your brand's unveiling is a moment to cherish. Do it justice with our refined Outline Glow Reveal template, accented by customizable colors and smooth effects. It sets the stage for your logo to take a graceful bow in front of your awe-struck audience. This template is a go-to for any brand looking to make a powerful entrance or exit.
Similar templates
Best of KloneDike
3D Contour Illumination - Vertical Original theme video
3D Contour Illumination - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
14
Introducing the ultimate reveal with a blend of sophistication and energy using our meticulously designed 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus towards your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logo before the viewer's eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logo and brand message, ready to be the engaging intro or singular visual statement you need.
Paper Memo Spotify Canvas Original theme video
Paper Memo Spotify Canvas
Edit
By buenka
4s
6
2
5
Capture the essence of texture and time with our Paper Memo Spotify Canvas template that mimics the feel of ink on paper. This Spotify Canvas is a storyteller's dream, ideal for platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. With a scribble animation and an authentic camera flash highlight, your message takes center stage on a grungy paper canvas. Customize with your text and brand colors to create an unforgettable social media presence.
Glow Boundaries Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Glow Boundaries Intro - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
11
Glow Boundaries Intro delivers a stunning 3D logo reveal with dynamic glowing lines surging inward, casting mesmerizing reflections. As the perspective shifts, radiant neon trails amplify the cinematic impact with a sleek, high-energy glow. Customize this thrilling template with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a bold, unforgettable impression. Perfect for luxury branding, film intros, or event promos across any platform.
Radiant Collision - Vertical Gold theme video
Radiant Collision - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
3
3
11
Step into the limelight with Radiant Collision, where sleek neon streaks dash and collide to reveal your brand. Foster an electrifying first impression on YouTube or social media with a logo intro that combines movement and light in a radiant burst of energy. Tailor fonts and colors to fit your identity, and let shimmering particles announce your presence in full force.
Crazy Smash Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Crazy Smash Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
9
Step into the digital past with our Crazy Smash Reveal template, where vibrant, retro-futuristic visuals meet modern sophistication. Watch as scan lines and electric pixels form a tunnel leading to a dynamic, polygonal logo reveal set against a purple grid. Customization is at your fingertips, with options for the logo, tagline, fonts, and color schemes. Perfect for any platform, this video is the ideal blend of yesterday’s charm and today’s digital flair.
Bokeh Brilliance Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Bokeh Brilliance Intro - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
7
Dive into a universe where particles dance and light bends. The Bokeh Brilliance Intro template awaits with a dark, textured canvas brought to life by particles that gather to announce your logo. Ideal for digital or tech brands, this video enlivens your brand's introduction. Add your unique touch with custom colors, logo, and tagline, creating a ready-to-publish video that embodies polished modernity.
Dynamic Fireball Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Fireball Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
5s
2
3
9
Capture attention instantly with this awe-inspiring Dynamic Fireball Unveil designed for those who dare to be dramatic. The template's swirling flames and smoky aura provide the ultimate backdrop for your brand's debut or closing sequence. Customize with your own logo, colors, and message to create a sensational video that's ready to share in glory.
Creative Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Creative Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
10
Present your brand in a grand fashion with our dynamic Creative Reveal template. A rotating camera captures lines that dance into place, unveiling your logo in a constellation of sparkling stars. Customize fonts, colors and add your tagline for a stargazing spectacle that's tailored to your brand. Seamless and visually arresting, this template is perfect for intros that demand attention and make your brand memorable.
