Elegant Quote

Present your favorite words beautifully with a refined vertical quote card. This minimal motion title features large, translucent quotation marks, a centered layout, and smooth staggered reveals for the quote and author. Easily customize text, colors, and background style, or add a photo for a branded touch. Designed for stories and reels, its elegant pacing and pastel-friendly palette help your message stand out without distraction. Perfect for inspirational posts, announcements, and brand moments. Make your quotes shine with tasteful typography and calm transitions—ready to tailor and share in minutes.