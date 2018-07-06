Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Quote - Original - Poster image

Elegant Quote

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Quotes
Story video
Quotation marks
1.1Kexports
rating
Present your favorite words beautifully with a refined vertical quote card. This minimal motion title features large, translucent quotation marks, a centered layout, and smooth staggered reveals for the quote and author. Easily customize text, colors, and background style, or add a photo for a branded touch. Designed for stories and reels, its elegant pacing and pastel-friendly palette help your message stand out without distraction. Perfect for inspirational posts, announcements, and brand moments. Make your quotes shine with tasteful typography and calm transitions—ready to tailor and share in minutes.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us