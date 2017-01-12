Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fire It Up - Original - Poster image

Fire It Up

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Intro
Cinematic
Explosion
Embers
4.3Kexports
rating
Bring the heat to your branding with a cinematic, industrial motion title. This high-impact intro uses explosive bursts, flying sparks and glowing embers to reveal your text with dramatic flair. The bold, centered design keeps your message front and center while a dark palette and fiery glow amplify intensity. Easily customize font and color to match your identity and deliver a powerful opener or closer for videos, channels, trailers and more. Perfect for creators seeking a fast, professional title with grit, energy and polish.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us