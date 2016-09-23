Showcase your brand with an understated logo animation that flips open like a tidy stack of pages and settles into a crisp mark beside a clear tagline. This minimal, elegant ident uses smooth 3D motion and soft pacing to make your logo the hero without unnecessary flash. Easily personalize typography, colors, and overall styling to match your brand system, and finish with a concise tagline for a professional sign‑off. Ideal for intros, outros, and social posts where clarity and polish matter, this design delivers a premium feel in seconds.