Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flipbook - Original - Poster image

Flipbook

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Page turn
6.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with an understated logo animation that flips open like a tidy stack of pages and settles into a crisp mark beside a clear tagline. This minimal, elegant ident uses smooth 3D motion and soft pacing to make your logo the hero without unnecessary flash. Easily personalize typography, colors, and overall styling to match your brand system, and finish with a concise tagline for a professional sign‑off. Ideal for intros, outros, and social posts where clarity and polish matter, this design delivers a premium feel in seconds.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us