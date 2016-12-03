Holiday Card

Share warm holiday wishes with a sparkling, elegant greeting. A glowing light trail draws a festive tree crowned by a star, surrounded by gentle glittering particles. Add your message and logo to deliver branded Christmas cheer in seconds. The clean, balanced layout keeps your text readable while the ambient glow and soft flares set a cozy mood. Ideal for seasonal campaigns, social posts, email embeds, and in‑video greetings—beautiful, minimal, and on-brand.