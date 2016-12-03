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Holiday Card - Original - Poster image

Holiday Card

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Glow
Festive
Christmas tree
6.2Kexports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes with a sparkling, elegant greeting. A glowing light trail draws a festive tree crowned by a star, surrounded by gentle glittering particles. Add your message and logo to deliver branded Christmas cheer in seconds. The clean, balanced layout keeps your text readable while the ambient glow and soft flares set a cozy mood. Ideal for seasonal campaigns, social posts, email embeds, and in‑video greetings—beautiful, minimal, and on-brand.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Blog
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