Holiday Night
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.9Kexports
Put your audience in a festive mood with a charming Christmas greeting card. This playful, flat-design animation morphs from wreath and bells to Santa and a twinkling tree, all set against a cozy winter night with snowfall, sparkles and fireworks. Perfect as a seasonal intro, outro, or branded eCard, it features a centered layout, smooth transitions and a polished logo reveal. Easily customize colors, fonts, text and logo to match your brand and share warm holiday wishes with style.
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