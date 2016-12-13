Holiday Night

Put your audience in a festive mood with a charming Christmas greeting card. This playful, flat-design animation morphs from wreath and bells to Santa and a twinkling tree, all set against a cozy winter night with snowfall, sparkles and fireworks. Perfect as a seasonal intro, outro, or branded eCard, it features a centered layout, smooth transitions and a polished logo reveal. Easily customize colors, fonts, text and logo to match your brand and share warm holiday wishes with style.